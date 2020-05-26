All apartments in Hayward
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

22821 2nd Street

22821 Second Street · (510) 500-8401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Downtown Hayward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation and much more!

Terms:

Security Deposit: Minimum $3000
Lease Term: 1 year
Pets: Allowed (Additional Fee + Monthly Pet Fee- 2 pets max)
Landscaping: Tenant to pay additional $60/ month towards monthly landscaping.

Minimum Security Deposit: $3000.00.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22821 2nd Street have any available units?
22821 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
Is 22821 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
22821 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22821 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22821 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 22821 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 22821 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22821 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 22821 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22821 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22821 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22821 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
