22652 7th street

4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888



Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of parking on the long driveway. Backyard with pizza oven. Washer Dryer for use only. New Central heating only, no AC. Electric Car charging outlet in the garage and whole house instant hot water pumps installed.



Income must be verified with W2 or Tax returns, Credit scores and background checks required. Pets negotiable.

Minimum 1 year lease and one month deposit.

The credit score fee is required for each adult in the household. All viewing appointments are necessary, due to the recent C-19 outbreak.



You can see video walk through here:

https://www.zillow.com/d3b8699a-7ab1-4838-ab02-faf6812913c0



Open house Sat. May 23, 1-5pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255888

No Dogs Allowed



