All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like 22652 7th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
22652 7th street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

22652 7th street

22652 Seventh Street · (650) 307-2795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Upper B Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3490 · Avail. now

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888

Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of parking on the long driveway. Backyard with pizza oven. Washer Dryer for use only. New Central heating only, no AC. Electric Car charging outlet in the garage and whole house instant hot water pumps installed.

Income must be verified with W2 or Tax returns, Credit scores and background checks required. Pets negotiable.
Minimum 1 year lease and one month deposit.
The credit score fee is required for each adult in the household. All viewing appointments are necessary, due to the recent C-19 outbreak.

You can see video walk through here:
https://www.zillow.com/d3b8699a-7ab1-4838-ab02-faf6812913c0

Open house Sat. May 23, 1-5pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255888
Property Id 255888

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22652 7th street have any available units?
22652 7th street has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 22652 7th street have?
Some of 22652 7th street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22652 7th street currently offering any rent specials?
22652 7th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22652 7th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22652 7th street is pet friendly.
Does 22652 7th street offer parking?
Yes, 22652 7th street does offer parking.
Does 22652 7th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22652 7th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22652 7th street have a pool?
No, 22652 7th street does not have a pool.
Does 22652 7th street have accessible units?
No, 22652 7th street does not have accessible units.
Does 22652 7th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22652 7th street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22652 7th street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St
Hayward, CA 94541
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St
Hayward, CA 94544
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd
Hayward, CA 94541

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with Parking
Hayward Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara
Harder Tennyson

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity