AVAILABLE NOW - TOWNHOUSE W/SPACIOUS INTERIOR & UPDATED FLOORING! - 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Hayward, CA 94541

3BD/3.5BA - Townhouse



$2,995.00/month

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3.5

Sq Ft. 1,853

Parking 2 Car Garage

Deposit $2,995.00



DESCRIPTION

This Home features a first floor family room, large living room, spacious kitchen w/recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, lots of cabinet space, 2 car garage and a large master bedroom w/master bath! This property also includes, walk in closet, washer, dryer, alarm system, recently installed flooring and included landscaping! This home is located in a newly developed neighborhood within walking distance of Burbank Elementary, and close to Hayward Bart, Amtrak and several parks!



RENTAL FEATURES

- Located in Newly Developed Neighborhood

- Close to Bart, Amtrak, & Several Parks

- Large Kitchen w/Recessed Lighting

- Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer

- Recently Installed Flooring

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Large Master Bedroom

- Landscaping Included

- Lots of Cabinet Space

- Granite Counter Tops

- Large Living Room

- Garbage Disposal

- Gas Stove/Oven

- Great Location

- Walk in Closet

- 2 Car Garage

- Family Room

- Alarm Ready

- Master Bath

- Refrigerator

- Corner Unit

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Pantry



LEASE TERMS

Pet's Negotiable

No Smoking

1 Yr. Lease



Hayward Property Management

510-838-1333

BRE# 01949534



(RLNE3014954)