All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like
1026 Martin Luther King Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1026 Martin Luther King Dr.

1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (510) 838-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA 94541
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - TOWNHOUSE W/SPACIOUS INTERIOR & UPDATED FLOORING! - 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Hayward, CA 94541
3BD/3.5BA - Townhouse

$2,995.00/month
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3.5
Sq Ft. 1,853
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit $2,995.00

DESCRIPTION
This Home features a first floor family room, large living room, spacious kitchen w/recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, lots of cabinet space, 2 car garage and a large master bedroom w/master bath! This property also includes, walk in closet, washer, dryer, alarm system, recently installed flooring and included landscaping! This home is located in a newly developed neighborhood within walking distance of Burbank Elementary, and close to Hayward Bart, Amtrak and several parks!

RENTAL FEATURES
- Located in Newly Developed Neighborhood
- Close to Bart, Amtrak, & Several Parks
- Large Kitchen w/Recessed Lighting
- Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer
- Recently Installed Flooring
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Large Master Bedroom
- Landscaping Included
- Lots of Cabinet Space
- Granite Counter Tops
- Large Living Room
- Garbage Disposal
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Great Location
- Walk in Closet
- 2 Car Garage
- Family Room
- Alarm Ready
- Master Bath
- Refrigerator
- Corner Unit
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Pantry

LEASE TERMS
Pet's Negotiable
No Smoking
1 Yr. Lease

Hayward Property Management
510-838-1333
BRE# 01949534

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have any available units?
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have?
Some of 1026 Martin Luther King Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. offers parking.
Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have a pool?
No, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Amador Village
24080 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94541
Schafer Road
158 Schafer Road
Hayward, CA 94544
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr
Hayward, CA 94541

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 BedroomsHayward Apartments with ParkingHayward Apartments with PoolsHayward Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission GarinSanta Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley