Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - TOWNHOUSE W/SPACIOUS INTERIOR & UPDATED FLOORING! - 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Hayward, CA 94541
3BD/3.5BA - Townhouse
$2,995.00/month
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3.5
Sq Ft. 1,853
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit $2,995.00
DESCRIPTION
This Home features a first floor family room, large living room, spacious kitchen w/recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, lots of cabinet space, 2 car garage and a large master bedroom w/master bath! This property also includes, walk in closet, washer, dryer, alarm system, recently installed flooring and included landscaping! This home is located in a newly developed neighborhood within walking distance of Burbank Elementary, and close to Hayward Bart, Amtrak and several parks!
RENTAL FEATURES
- Located in Newly Developed Neighborhood
- Close to Bart, Amtrak, & Several Parks
- Large Kitchen w/Recessed Lighting
- Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer
- Recently Installed Flooring
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Large Master Bedroom
- Landscaping Included
- Lots of Cabinet Space
- Granite Counter Tops
- Large Living Room
- Garbage Disposal
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Great Location
- Walk in Closet
- 2 Car Garage
- Family Room
- Alarm Ready
- Master Bath
- Refrigerator
- Corner Unit
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Pantry
LEASE TERMS
Pet's Negotiable
No Smoking
1 Yr. Lease
Hayward Property Management
510-838-1333
BRE# 01949534
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3014954)