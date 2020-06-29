702 West Carroll Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741 Glendora
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home just south of Foothill Blvd in Glendora. Single story with 2 master suites. 3 bathrooms and a nice size kitchen. Central AC and Heat. Very private location. Plenty of space inside and out for entertaining. Oversize 2 car garage is a great bonus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have any available units?
702 W Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 702 W Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
702 W Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.