Glendora, CA
702 W Carroll Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:36 AM

702 W Carroll Avenue

702 West Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 West Carroll Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home just south of Foothill Blvd in Glendora. Single story with 2 master suites. 3 bathrooms and a nice size kitchen. Central AC and Heat. Very private location. Plenty of space inside and out for entertaining. Oversize 2 car garage is a great bonus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have any available units?
702 W Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 702 W Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
702 W Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 702 W Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 702 W Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 702 W Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 702 W Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 W Carroll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 W Carroll Avenue has units with air conditioning.
