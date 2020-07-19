All apartments in Glendora
580 E Lemon st.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

580 E Lemon st.

580 E Lemon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

580 E Lemon Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Front House - Property Id: 96589

Newly remodeled cozy front single storage house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Brand new flooring, master bathroom, water heating system, rooftop/ceiling, doors,paint job .....and more.
Detached double garage with storage and extra cover car-park space, front and side yard for activities.
Good credit. Small pet may be considered with extra pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96589
Property Id 96589

(RLNE4654036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 E Lemon st. have any available units?
580 E Lemon st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 580 E Lemon st. have?
Some of 580 E Lemon st.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 E Lemon st. currently offering any rent specials?
580 E Lemon st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 E Lemon st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 E Lemon st. is pet friendly.
Does 580 E Lemon st. offer parking?
Yes, 580 E Lemon st. offers parking.
Does 580 E Lemon st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 E Lemon st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 E Lemon st. have a pool?
No, 580 E Lemon st. does not have a pool.
Does 580 E Lemon st. have accessible units?
No, 580 E Lemon st. does not have accessible units.
Does 580 E Lemon st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 E Lemon st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 E Lemon st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 E Lemon st. does not have units with air conditioning.
