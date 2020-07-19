580 E Lemon st.

Amenities
Cozy Front House - Property Id: 96589
Newly remodeled cozy front single storage house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Brand new flooring, master bathroom, water heating system, rooftop/ceiling, doors,paint job .....and more.
Detached double garage with storage and extra cover car-park space, front and side yard for activities.
Good credit. Small pet may be considered with extra pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96589
Property Id 96589
(RLNE4654036)