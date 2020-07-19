580 E Lemon st.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Cozy Front House - Property Id: 96589



Newly remodeled cozy front single storage house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Brand new flooring, master bathroom, water heating system, rooftop/ceiling, doors,paint job .....and more.

Detached double garage with storage and extra cover car-park space, front and side yard for activities.

Good credit. Small pet may be considered with extra pet deposit.

