Spacious studio in the heart of Downtown Glendora!! This is a senior 55+ building with a maximum of one occupant per unit. This nit has a large kitchen, spacious living room and a nook that is big enough to fit a bed. Laundry room on site. You cannot beat this location!! Please take our virtual tour of the home! https://listingcake.com/v/?id=19b06041da71f9eb8fe787226143a298