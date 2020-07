Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill conference room courtyard fire pit key fob access

Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck. The sky deck overlooks city lights for a magical escape. Designer kitchens and sleek quartz countertops add refined touches. Thrive with expansive windows and private balconies overlooking the city skyline with mountain views. Indulge in neighborhood eateries and nearby boutiques. Make Vestalias indoor, outdoor and rooftop haven home.