The Excelsior at the Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna valet service

FOR RENT - AMERICANA CONDO - CORNER UNIT-2BD/2.5BTH (Unfurnished)

$4995/month or Best Offer



Come Live at the Luxurious Excelsior at the Americana at Brand (downtown Glendale)

Everything is Conveniently Right Downstairs - Dining, Shopping, Movies, Entertainment,..etc.



5th Floor - Exquisite Corner Unit with Panoramic View of the N. Brand Blvd & Colorado Ave.

(SouthEasterly View of the Mountains and Downtown LA)



2 Bedroom Suites with 1/2 Bath. (Master Suite has Spa Bathroom with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower)



High-end Stainless Steel Appliances with in-unit Washer/Dryer



Long Entry Hallway with Open Floor Plan into Living/Dining Area and Kitchen (Recessed Lighting Throughout)



Parking Space with Storage Available in Lower Level Garage



Building has 24-Hour Security, Concierge Service, Valet Parking, Community Pool & Spa, Steam Room, BBQ Area, Exercise Room, and Banquet Room.



Pets Possible (will discuss)

Tenants will be responsible for electricity/gas, cable, internet, and phone



(RLNE4893266)