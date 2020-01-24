The Excelsior at the Americana

Amenities
FOR RENT - AMERICANA CONDO - CORNER UNIT-2BD/2.5BTH (Unfurnished)
$4995/month or Best Offer
Come Live at the Luxurious Excelsior at the Americana at Brand (downtown Glendale)
Everything is Conveniently Right Downstairs - Dining, Shopping, Movies, Entertainment,..etc.
5th Floor - Exquisite Corner Unit with Panoramic View of the N. Brand Blvd & Colorado Ave.
(SouthEasterly View of the Mountains and Downtown LA)
2 Bedroom Suites with 1/2 Bath. (Master Suite has Spa Bathroom with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower)
High-end Stainless Steel Appliances with in-unit Washer/Dryer
Long Entry Hallway with Open Floor Plan into Living/Dining Area and Kitchen (Recessed Lighting Throughout)
Parking Space with Storage Available in Lower Level Garage
Building has 24-Hour Security, Concierge Service, Valet Parking, Community Pool & Spa, Steam Room, BBQ Area, Exercise Room, and Banquet Room.
Pets Possible (will discuss)
Tenants will be responsible for electricity/gas, cable, internet, and phone
(RLNE4893266)