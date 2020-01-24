All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

The Excelsior at the Americana

560 Caruso Ave · No Longer Available
Location

560 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
valet service
FOR RENT - AMERICANA CONDO - CORNER UNIT-2BD/2.5BTH (Unfurnished)
$4995/month or Best Offer

Come Live at the Luxurious Excelsior at the Americana at Brand (downtown Glendale)
Everything is Conveniently Right Downstairs - Dining, Shopping, Movies, Entertainment,..etc.

5th Floor - Exquisite Corner Unit with Panoramic View of the N. Brand Blvd & Colorado Ave.
(SouthEasterly View of the Mountains and Downtown LA)

2 Bedroom Suites with 1/2 Bath. (Master Suite has Spa Bathroom with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower)

High-end Stainless Steel Appliances with in-unit Washer/Dryer

Long Entry Hallway with Open Floor Plan into Living/Dining Area and Kitchen (Recessed Lighting Throughout)

Parking Space with Storage Available in Lower Level Garage

Building has 24-Hour Security, Concierge Service, Valet Parking, Community Pool & Spa, Steam Room, BBQ Area, Exercise Room, and Banquet Room.

Pets Possible (will discuss)
Tenants will be responsible for electricity/gas, cable, internet, and phone

(RLNE4893266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Excelsior at the Americana have any available units?
The Excelsior at the Americana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Excelsior at the Americana have?
Some of The Excelsior at the Americana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Excelsior at the Americana currently offering any rent specials?
The Excelsior at the Americana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Excelsior at the Americana pet-friendly?
Yes, The Excelsior at the Americana is pet friendly.
Does The Excelsior at the Americana offer parking?
Yes, The Excelsior at the Americana offers parking.
Does The Excelsior at the Americana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Excelsior at the Americana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Excelsior at the Americana have a pool?
Yes, The Excelsior at the Americana has a pool.
Does The Excelsior at the Americana have accessible units?
No, The Excelsior at the Americana does not have accessible units.
Does The Excelsior at the Americana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Excelsior at the Americana has units with dishwashers.
