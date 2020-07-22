/
364 Apartments for rent in Tropico, Glendale, CA
22 Units Available
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
985 sqft
Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire.
30 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,739
1347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
9 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,344
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,881
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,764
1332 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
20 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,991
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,174
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
3 Units Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
7 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,698
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
22 Units Available
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
29 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
8 Units Available
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,560
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,087
700 sqft
In a natural area with shaded walkways and a stream. A charming community with a heated pool, fitness center and internet cafe. Near dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with excellent fixtures and lots of space.
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,141
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
36 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.
1 Unit Available
3769 Glenfeliz Blvd.
3769 Glenfeliz Bl, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1125 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adorable Brick House in Atwater Village - Property Id: 320667 This classic red brick, single-family home sits in the heart of trendy Atwater Village a short walk away from some of the best eateries in SoCal.
1 Unit Available
2950 Tyburn ST
2950 Tyburn Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Atwater Village Private House w/ Large Front Yard - Property Id: 244711 Minutes away from Downtown and Hollywood. This beautiful property is nestled in the community of Atwater Village.
1 Unit Available
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1958 sqft
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct Available 08/09/20 Stunning Single Family Home 3BD + 3.5BA - Rarely is a new home crafted with such authenticity & style that blend seamlessly with its environment.
1 Unit Available
1214 Boynton St
1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***LEASING NOW*** 1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!! 2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary. Welcome to your new Glendale home.
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.
1 Unit Available
3937 Seneca Ave
3937 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1248 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: Come take a look at this beautiful lower level duplex 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, with central A/C and heating.Comes with refrigerator and stove top.Laminated floors and carpet. Spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
4113 Perlita Avenue
4113 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
980 sqft
Bst Value in $ range. Timeless Oasis in heart of Atwater Village:pristine 2 bdrms, 1 bth, 980 sqft condo on tree lined strt, sheltered by greenery, quiet yet close to all attractions of contemporary L.A.
1 Unit Available
722 Americana Way
722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living.
1 Unit Available
270 Caruso Avenue
270 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1841 sqft
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand.
1 Unit Available
630 Raleigh Street
630 Raleigh Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful property in the heart of Glendale, in close proximity to five and 134 freeways. Minutes away from Glendale Galleria, The Americana at Brand, Gourmet restaurants and beautiful movie theaters.
1 Unit Available
722 Americana Way #PH-535
722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living.
1 Unit Available
3433 madera ave
3433 Madera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom los angeles Atwater village - Property Id: 86095 Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath $ 1980 per month , 1 year lease min. Credit and references will be checked , approximately 800 Sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
914 E Elk Ave Apt 11
914 East Elk Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Newly remodeled sunny unit one bedroom on second floor 1 parking. Walking distance to shopping and Americana. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434710)
