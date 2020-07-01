Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included pool internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Enjoy the boutique vibe and decadent amenities paired with modern interiors and signature style at The Brand. This contemporary apartment community is located in the heart of Glendale neighboring The Americana, an outdoor experience home to a striking variety of shopping opportunities, cafes, restaurants, and more. Units at The Brand have high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and quarts counter tops. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in top locations throughout Los Angeles.~Lease terms are customizable to fit your needs.