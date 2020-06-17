909 Calle Simpatico

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story Mediterranean home located in desirable Rancho San Rafael community. A private side entrance leads to a high ceiling living room & formal dining area w/hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen is spacious and fully equipped with adjoining breakfast area and family room w/sliding glass doors leading to private back yard w/sweeping panoramic views of downtown LA. Downstairs includes separate private bedroom with french doors and bath. Second floor features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath including master suite w/vaulted ceilings, master bath w/skylight, dual sink, stand up shower and sunken tub. A loft area ideal for a small home office or den. Other features include plantation shutters, recessed lighting and small room with sink adjacent to attached 2-car garage. Enjoy the community pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis courts! Close to beautiful downtown Glendale businesses, shopping and entertainment! Hurry this won't last!