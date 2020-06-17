All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
909 Calle Simpatico
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

909 Calle Simpatico

909 Calle Simpatico · No Longer Available
Location

909 Calle Simpatico, Glendale, CA 91208
Rancho San Rafael

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 story Mediterranean home located in desirable Rancho San Rafael community. A private side entrance leads to a high ceiling living room & formal dining area w/hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen is spacious and fully equipped with adjoining breakfast area and family room w/sliding glass doors leading to private back yard w/sweeping panoramic views of downtown LA. Downstairs includes separate private bedroom with french doors and bath. Second floor features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath including master suite w/vaulted ceilings, master bath w/skylight, dual sink, stand up shower and sunken tub. A loft area ideal for a small home office or den. Other features include plantation shutters, recessed lighting and small room with sink adjacent to attached 2-car garage. Enjoy the community pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis courts! Close to beautiful downtown Glendale businesses, shopping and entertainment! Hurry this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Calle Simpatico have any available units?
909 Calle Simpatico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Calle Simpatico have?
Some of 909 Calle Simpatico's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Calle Simpatico currently offering any rent specials?
909 Calle Simpatico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Calle Simpatico pet-friendly?
No, 909 Calle Simpatico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 909 Calle Simpatico offer parking?
Yes, 909 Calle Simpatico offers parking.
Does 909 Calle Simpatico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Calle Simpatico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Calle Simpatico have a pool?
Yes, 909 Calle Simpatico has a pool.
Does 909 Calle Simpatico have accessible units?
No, 909 Calle Simpatico does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Calle Simpatico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Calle Simpatico has units with dishwashers.
