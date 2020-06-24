905 S Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205 Mariposa
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located mid-block on South Glendale, North of Chevy Chase Dr., is this spectacular townhome composed of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a bonus room/office, and a 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have any available units?
905 S Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 905 S Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 S Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.