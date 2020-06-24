All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 905 S Glendale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
905 S Glendale Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:24 PM

905 S Glendale Avenue

905 S Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

905 S Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located mid-block on South Glendale, North of Chevy Chase Dr., is this spectacular townhome composed of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a bonus room/office, and a 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have any available units?
905 S Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 905 S Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 S Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 S Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 905 S Glendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 S Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 S Glendale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts