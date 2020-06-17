All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:11 AM

873 Calle La Primavera

873 Calle La Primavera · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

873 Calle La Primavera, Glendale, CA 91208
Rancho San Rafael

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,720-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Welcome into an open living space featuring glossy wood like flooring and interior shutters along with an open dining space. The family room includes a decorative stone fireplace, dual pass through windows into the living room, and sliding door access out to the back porch, featuring beautiful views of the mountains. A trendy modern kitchen offers crisp cabinets, stone countertops, and built-in stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs, find a balcony overlooking the bright living space along with large bedrooms which feature built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The beautiful master bedroom is enhanced by mountain views, a sleek ensuite which includes a tile and glass shower, deep soaking tub, and a large walk-in closet with sturdy built-in wire storage racks. There's direct access to the garage, a laundry space in the garage, plus an EV charging station and Ring doorbell at the entrance. Just minutes away from Glendale Community College & Downtown Glendale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Calle La Primavera have any available units?
873 Calle La Primavera has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Calle La Primavera have?
Some of 873 Calle La Primavera's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Calle La Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
873 Calle La Primavera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Calle La Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 873 Calle La Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 873 Calle La Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 873 Calle La Primavera does offer parking.
Does 873 Calle La Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Calle La Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Calle La Primavera have a pool?
No, 873 Calle La Primavera does not have a pool.
Does 873 Calle La Primavera have accessible units?
No, 873 Calle La Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Calle La Primavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Calle La Primavera has units with dishwashers.
