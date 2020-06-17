873 Calle La Primavera

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,720-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Welcome into an open living space featuring glossy wood like flooring and interior shutters along with an open dining space. The family room includes a decorative stone fireplace, dual pass through windows into the living room, and sliding door access out to the back porch, featuring beautiful views of the mountains. A trendy modern kitchen offers crisp cabinets, stone countertops, and built-in stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs, find a balcony overlooking the bright living space along with large bedrooms which feature built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The beautiful master bedroom is enhanced by mountain views, a sleek ensuite which includes a tile and glass shower, deep soaking tub, and a large walk-in closet with sturdy built-in wire storage racks. There's direct access to the garage, a laundry space in the garage, plus an EV charging station and Ring doorbell at the entrance. Just minutes away from Glendale Community College & Downtown Glendale!