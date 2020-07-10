All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 S Verdugo Road

808 S Verdugo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

808 S Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Spanish style 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Glendale - Liz will be showing the property soon!

This charming Spanish 3 bedroom 1 bath style home features hardwood floors in the living room and in each of the bedrooms, while the kitchen and bathroom have beautiful tile. The kitchen features granite counters and comes complete with a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and stove/oven. Washer and dryer hook ups are included inside the house. There is a detached 1 car garage and gated driveway. Owner pays for gardener. Located near the Ventura and Glendale Freeways, all of the excitement within Los Angeles County is at your fingertips. With an abundance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away you will find that this is the perfect place for you to call home.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3748261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S Verdugo Road have any available units?
808 S Verdugo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 S Verdugo Road have?
Some of 808 S Verdugo Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
808 S Verdugo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 808 S Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 808 S Verdugo Road offer parking?
Yes, 808 S Verdugo Road offers parking.
Does 808 S Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 S Verdugo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 808 S Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 808 S Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 808 S Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 S Verdugo Road has units with dishwashers.
