Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

717 W California Avenue

717 W California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 W California Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Welcome to a charming newly built back house finished in 2019! Located only 1 mile away from the Americana! Walking in you will find an open floor space plan. You will be the first to enjoy it. When you enter, you will find your kitchen on the right with quiet shut drawers and a lazy susan in the corner drawer. You have quarts counter tops, and also washer dryer hookups in the kitchen as well. The back house is offered with central A/C brand new unit, along with dual pane glass which means it'll be quiet inside, and it'll keep your cold fresh air longer. You also have a flash water heater(tankless water heater) These are great to save on electricity vs the traditional tank water heaters. You have a stylish bathroom, and a bedroom with long mirrored closet with light inside. Drop by to check it out and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 W California Avenue have any available units?
717 W California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 717 W California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 W California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 W California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 W California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 717 W California Avenue offer parking?
No, 717 W California Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 717 W California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 W California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 W California Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 W California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 W California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 W California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 W California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 W California Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 W California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 717 W California Avenue has units with air conditioning.
