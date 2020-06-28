717 W California Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to a charming newly built back house finished in 2019! Located only 1 mile away from the Americana! Walking in you will find an open floor space plan. You will be the first to enjoy it. When you enter, you will find your kitchen on the right with quiet shut drawers and a lazy susan in the corner drawer. You have quarts counter tops, and also washer dryer hookups in the kitchen as well. The back house is offered with central A/C brand new unit, along with dual pane glass which means it'll be quiet inside, and it'll keep your cold fresh air longer. You also have a flash water heater(tankless water heater) These are great to save on electricity vs the traditional tank water heaters. You have a stylish bathroom, and a bedroom with long mirrored closet with light inside. Drop by to check it out and make it yours!