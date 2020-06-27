All apartments in Glendale
661 Ivy Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM

661 Ivy Street

661 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Location

661 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated to perfection 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private second floor unit in a quiet 4-unit complex in a prime Glendale location. Spacious unit features open concept modern kitchen with brand new appliances, custom cabinetry, and counter tops. Newer flooring and fresh paint throughout, walk-in closet, separate laundry area with new washer and dryer, quiet good size bedroom, new wall AC units, and i assigned parking space. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. 2 open parking spaces. Cat & small dogs under 10 lb may be considered! Owner pays for water. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Ivy Street have any available units?
661 Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Ivy Street have?
Some of 661 Ivy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
661 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 661 Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 661 Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 661 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Ivy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 661 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 661 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 661 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
