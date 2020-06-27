661 Ivy Street

Amenities

Renovated to perfection 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private second floor unit in a quiet 4-unit complex in a prime Glendale location. Spacious unit features open concept modern kitchen with brand new appliances, custom cabinetry, and counter tops. Newer flooring and fresh paint throughout, walk-in closet, separate laundry area with new washer and dryer, quiet good size bedroom, new wall AC units, and i assigned parking space. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. 2 open parking spaces. Cat & small dogs under 10 lb may be considered! Owner pays for water. Must see!