Glendale, CA
618 E Maple Street
618 E Maple Street

618 East Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for lease! Located in the heart of bustling Glendale and close to popular shows is this 1,103-SqFt condominium featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upon entry into this bright open space, you're welcomed into a living room and refreshing dining area that's enhanced with crown moldings, sleek flooring, and recessed lighting, perfect when entertaining guests or a quite night in. There's even a private balcony in which to remark on views of the neighborhood! A warm toned working kitchen is complete with built-in appliances, sleek countertops enhanced with a decorative backsplash, and just the right amount of storage for your every day cooking habits. Upstairs, both bedrooms have nice sized windows, allowing the warm of sunlight to come streaming through, and are accompanied with a full bathroom complete with storage and vanity areas. It's an inviting home that was meant to keep up with your busy weekday and surround you in comfort on a relaxing weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 E Maple Street have any available units?
618 E Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 618 E Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 E Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 E Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 618 E Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 618 E Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 E Maple Street offers parking.
Does 618 E Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 E Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 E Maple Street have a pool?
No, 618 E Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 E Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 618 E Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 E Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 E Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 E Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 E Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

