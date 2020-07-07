615 Columbus Ave

Amenities

Please call to see.

Close to EVERYTHING!

Only 10 minutes to Downtown L.A.... Walk to the heart of Glendale!



QUIET, residential, and secluded neighborhood.

Newly renovated 1920's Spanish bungalows... on nearly 1 acre of desert-scaped, park-like grounds...

Quiet tree-lined street...



1 Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, 1 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry-Mud Room

Enclosed balcony - perfect for Office or day bed.

Huge Deck for Entertaining !



Adjacent to Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Burbank and Glendale Riverside Rancho.... 2 blocks from San Fernando Road. Quick drive to Hollywood and studios.



10 min. Walk to Colorado and Central...

1 block from Pacific Park - beautiful new - swim pool, baseball fields, library... (Yelp 4.5 star reviewed.)

5 blocks to the Americana at Brand

2 min. to Atwater Village and Los Feliz



Super quick to Hollywood - using no freeways

Drive through Griffith Park for the Studios and Universal City !!



Newly REMODELED:

BONUS Room / enclosed balcony

Hardwood Floors

Recessed lighting

Stone counter tops

Vintage Stove - fully restored

Tall French Windows - abundant natural light

Laundry Hook-Ups in unit. (why share?)

Entertain on your Deck - suitable for 12.