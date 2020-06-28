All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

604 E Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 E Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Spacious living room with lots of windows and new blinds. Charming eat-in kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors, fresh custom paint, newer double pane windows and new blinds. Bath has nice new vanity, lighting and shower doors. AC. One assigned parking space directly outside unit. Laundry room onsite. Cats only. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have any available units?
604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have?
Some of 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offers parking.
Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have a pool?
No, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
