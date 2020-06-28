604 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Spacious living room with lots of windows and new blinds. Charming eat-in kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors, fresh custom paint, newer double pane windows and new blinds. Bath has nice new vanity, lighting and shower doors. AC. One assigned parking space directly outside unit. Laundry room onsite. Cats only. Available now.