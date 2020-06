Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxurious top floor condominium within walking distance of downtown Glendale. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath, nice sized balcony, central air & heat, maple wood floors, recessed lighting, kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The washer & dryer are inside the unit, 2 parking spaces with storage. This condo is close to the American for all your entertainment needs and close to major freeways.