523 N Louise St

Amenities

24hr gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr gym

This unit is on the 2nd floor of a quiet 4-unit building. Enjoy the unique architecture and manicured lawn of this suburban home. From here you can easily walk tothe Glendale Galleria for shopping, the Musem of Neon Art, the Glendale Downtown Central Library, 24-hour Fitness and LA Fitness, and tons of eateries and hot spots. youll also find easy access to the Ventura Freeway, which will quickly get you to Griffith Park and other highways.



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com