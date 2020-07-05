512 West STOCKER Street

Amenities

Light and bright townhouse with two bedroom and two and half bath on quite and private street in wonderful NW Glendale above Glenoaks, newer laminate flooring through out , newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting , crown and base moldings. The kitchen has granite counters and glass tile backsplash, large living room and dining area and a powder room downstairs. two separated bedrooms has its own bathroom upstairs with high ceilings, a cozy balcony from the Master bedroom. laundry inside unit, gated building with two assigned subterranean parking, short distance distance to shops, restaurants, transportation and excellent schools.