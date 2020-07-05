All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
512 West STOCKER Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

512 West STOCKER Street

512 Stocker Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 Stocker Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

Light and bright townhouse with two bedroom and two and half bath on quite and private street in wonderful NW Glendale above Glenoaks, newer laminate flooring through out , newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting , crown and base moldings. The kitchen has granite counters and glass tile backsplash, large living room and dining area and a powder room downstairs. two separated bedrooms has its own bathroom upstairs with high ceilings, a cozy balcony from the Master bedroom. laundry inside unit, gated building with two assigned subterranean parking, short distance distance to shops, restaurants, transportation and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 West STOCKER Street have any available units?
512 West STOCKER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 West STOCKER Street have?
Some of 512 West STOCKER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 West STOCKER Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 West STOCKER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 West STOCKER Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 West STOCKER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 512 West STOCKER Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 West STOCKER Street offers parking.
Does 512 West STOCKER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 West STOCKER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 West STOCKER Street have a pool?
No, 512 West STOCKER Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 West STOCKER Street have accessible units?
No, 512 West STOCKER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 West STOCKER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 West STOCKER Street has units with dishwashers.

