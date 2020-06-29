All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:59 PM

444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302

444 Piedmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

444 Piedmont Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Top Level Condo overlooking Tranquil Park! - 1 Bedroom + 1 Den, 2 bathrooms available in a quiet and Top Level Condo overlooking tranquil park. High ceilings and open floor plan. Private and secure building that is well maintained and landscaped. Secured two parking spaces leading to private entry and elevator. Unit and balcony overlook a very small park. Complex contains a private pool and recreation area that is only for complex inhabitants and guests. Walking distance from Whole Foods and eateries. Easy freeway access to Pasadena and Burbank.

(RLNE5337752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have any available units?
444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have?
Some of 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 currently offering any rent specials?
444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 is pet friendly.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 offer parking?
Yes, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 offers parking.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have a pool?
Yes, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 has a pool.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have accessible units?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue Unit #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

