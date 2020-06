Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Bright two story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo available now! Features open dining and living area, granite kitchen countertops, central heat and A/C, wooden like flooring and tiled floors, and in-unit washer and dryer. This property is located near the 134 and 5 freeway, Fremont Park, Glendale Galleria, and the Americana at Brand