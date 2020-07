Amenities

Third unit of 3 units on 410 N. Adams st. #B. One bedroom one bathroom completely remodeled; new kitchen with new cabinets, new sink, counter tops. new floors, new stove. Remodeled bathroom , tile floors throughout the unit. recessed lighting, freshly painted. Brand New Air and Heat system. Separate laundry room for this unit. Excellent rental area, close to freeways, shops, whole foods...