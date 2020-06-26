408 Burchett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Section 8 Approved. This cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you need! Fully updated with stainless steel appliances, central A/C and heat, tons of closet space, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops, 2 assigned parking spaces with additional room for storage in the gated community and washer and dryer located near the unit. Centrally located on a tree-lined street. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, and easy freeway access. Very well maintained complex. With community laundry and 1 pet-friendly. Water and Trash included in the price! Available November 1st