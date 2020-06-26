All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

408 Burchett Street

408 Burchett Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 Burchett Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Fremont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Section 8 Approved. This cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you need! Fully updated with stainless steel appliances, central A/C and heat, tons of closet space, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops, 2 assigned parking spaces with additional room for storage in the gated community and washer and dryer located near the unit. Centrally located on a tree-lined street. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, and easy freeway access. Very well maintained complex. With community laundry and 1 pet-friendly. Water and Trash included in the price! Available November 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Burchett Street have any available units?
408 Burchett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Burchett Street have?
Some of 408 Burchett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Burchett Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Burchett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Burchett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Burchett Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 Burchett Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 Burchett Street offers parking.
Does 408 Burchett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Burchett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Burchett Street have a pool?
No, 408 Burchett Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Burchett Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Burchett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Burchett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Burchett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
