Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3960 Mayfield Avenue
3960 Mayfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3960 Mayfield Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Brand new guest house. Wonderful one bedroom,one bath property. Open living area and large kitchen complete with stacked washerand dryer. Central air and heat. A charming place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have any available units?
3960 Mayfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 3960 Mayfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Mayfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Mayfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Mayfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3960 Mayfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 Mayfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3960 Mayfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3960 Mayfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Mayfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3960 Mayfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3960 Mayfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
