3754 Fairesta Street

Amenities

Absolutely charming well maintained 3+2 on a large corner lot with newer flooring and carpet. Very nearby a blue ribbon distinguished elementary school. Pretty mountain views are the first thing to catch your eye and then it's onto the front patio where there is a fine view of the lovely grassy front yard and rose garden. Upon entering the home one is greeted with shiny flooring which gives a sense of warmth to the home. The living room is long and boasts newer dual pane windows and a nice dining area adjacent to the nicely laid out and updated kitchen. The bedrooms are all lovely as are the bathrooms and the floor plan is just right. Back door off kitchen takes one to the detached two car garage that can be used to park or use for storage. Excellent location.