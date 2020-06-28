All apartments in Glendale
3754 Fairesta Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:24 AM

3754 Fairesta Street

3754 Fairesta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3754 Fairesta Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming well maintained 3+2 on a large corner lot with newer flooring and carpet. Very nearby a blue ribbon distinguished elementary school. Pretty mountain views are the first thing to catch your eye and then it's onto the front patio where there is a fine view of the lovely grassy front yard and rose garden. Upon entering the home one is greeted with shiny flooring which gives a sense of warmth to the home. The living room is long and boasts newer dual pane windows and a nice dining area adjacent to the nicely laid out and updated kitchen. The bedrooms are all lovely as are the bathrooms and the floor plan is just right. Back door off kitchen takes one to the detached two car garage that can be used to park or use for storage. Excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Fairesta Street have any available units?
3754 Fairesta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 Fairesta Street have?
Some of 3754 Fairesta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Fairesta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Fairesta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Fairesta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3754 Fairesta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3754 Fairesta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3754 Fairesta Street offers parking.
Does 3754 Fairesta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 Fairesta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Fairesta Street have a pool?
No, 3754 Fairesta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3754 Fairesta Street have accessible units?
No, 3754 Fairesta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Fairesta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Fairesta Street has units with dishwashers.
