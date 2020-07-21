All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3716 Los Olivos Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3716 Los Olivos Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

3716 Los Olivos Lane

3716 Los Olivos Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3716 Los Olivos Lane, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cozy Gorgeous House with spacious Backyard with view of the Verdugo Mountains. In Great neighborhood of Crescenta Heights. Beautiful Back yard. Upgraded flooring/ kitchen and Bathroom. Attached Two Car Garage. Central A/C. Brick fire place and BBQ area in the back yard with storage shed. Near Dunsmore Park and Dunsmore Elementary School. Situated in convenient location near Blue Ribbon Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have any available units?
3716 Los Olivos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have?
Some of 3716 Los Olivos Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Los Olivos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Los Olivos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Los Olivos Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Los Olivos Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Los Olivos Lane offers parking.
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Los Olivos Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have a pool?
No, 3716 Los Olivos Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have accessible units?
No, 3716 Los Olivos Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Los Olivos Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendale Cheap ApartmentsGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts