3716 Los Olivos Lane, Glendale, CA 91214 Crescenta Highlands
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cozy Gorgeous House with spacious Backyard with view of the Verdugo Mountains. In Great neighborhood of Crescenta Heights. Beautiful Back yard. Upgraded flooring/ kitchen and Bathroom. Attached Two Car Garage. Central A/C. Brick fire place and BBQ area in the back yard with storage shed. Near Dunsmore Park and Dunsmore Elementary School. Situated in convenient location near Blue Ribbon Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have any available units?
3716 Los Olivos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Los Olivos Lane have?
Some of 3716 Los Olivos Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Los Olivos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Los Olivos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.