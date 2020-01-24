3711 San Augustine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Must see this four bedroom two bath, single story home with attached garage located among the hills of Glendale bordering La Canada in the sought after Chevy Chase canyon area.

Double door opens to a foyer as you step in to a spacious living room with fireplace. The dinning and living room is abundant in natural light, surrounded by windows. Kitchen features built-in cabinets and the subzero refrigerator opens to the breakfast area. Family room has high ceilings and opens to the large backyard that is ideal for entertaining, family gatherings, or relaxing under the pomegranate trees — serene backyard with a view!

Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom, and access to backyard as well.