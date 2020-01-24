All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3711 San Augustine Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:31 AM

3711 San Augustine Drive

3711 San Augustine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3711 San Augustine Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Must see this four bedroom two bath, single story home with attached garage located among the hills of Glendale bordering La Canada in the sought after Chevy Chase canyon area.
Double door opens to a foyer as you step in to a spacious living room with fireplace. The dinning and living room is abundant in natural light, surrounded by windows. Kitchen features built-in cabinets and the subzero refrigerator opens to the breakfast area. Family room has high ceilings and opens to the large backyard that is ideal for entertaining, family gatherings, or relaxing under the pomegranate trees — serene backyard with a view!
Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom, and access to backyard as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 San Augustine Drive have any available units?
3711 San Augustine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 San Augustine Drive have?
Some of 3711 San Augustine Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 San Augustine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 San Augustine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 San Augustine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3711 San Augustine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3711 San Augustine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3711 San Augustine Drive offers parking.
Does 3711 San Augustine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 San Augustine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 San Augustine Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 San Augustine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 San Augustine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 San Augustine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 San Augustine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 San Augustine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
