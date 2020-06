Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful end unit in prime Glendale! 3bedrooms plus additional room that can be used as an office and 2.5 bathrooms. Right behind the unit is the pool and deck and this unit is the only one in the 4-plex with access to both, making it feel as if you have your own private backyard. 2 car parking in covered garage. Conveniently located close to shops, schools, and the Americana at Brand