Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

358 W Doran Street

358 West Doran Street · No Longer Available
Location

358 West Doran Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and beautiful Townhome in Glendale is now available for Lease! Located on Doran street near popular shopping and restaurants is this fabulous Townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entry find completely new flooring paves the way to a bright and spacious living room and a cozy dining area equipped with sliding glass doors with access to the patio. In the kitchen find decorative tile counter-tops with back-splash with tons of cabinet space and Brand-New stainless-steel appliances. The first floor also features the laundry area with a washer/dryer and a guest bath. Up the stairs on the second level you have 2 Master en-suite bedrooms with new carpets and beautiful custom made closets complete with built-ins and a private bath, both with a tile counter-top. Laundry in the unit and good size Balconies,two side by side parking and one storage in the garage. Perfect location, less than 2 miles from Trader Joes, Whole Food, Glendale Fashion Center and the very famous Porto's Bakery and Cafe, Within a mile of Elementary, Middle, and High Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 W Doran Street have any available units?
358 W Doran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 W Doran Street have?
Some of 358 W Doran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 W Doran Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 W Doran Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 W Doran Street pet-friendly?
No, 358 W Doran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 358 W Doran Street offer parking?
Yes, 358 W Doran Street does offer parking.
Does 358 W Doran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 W Doran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 W Doran Street have a pool?
No, 358 W Doran Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 W Doran Street have accessible units?
No, 358 W Doran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 W Doran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 W Doran Street has units with dishwashers.
