358 W Doran Street

Amenities
Charming and beautiful Townhome in Glendale is now available for Lease! Located on Doran street near popular shopping and restaurants is this fabulous Townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entry find completely new flooring paves the way to a bright and spacious living room and a cozy dining area equipped with sliding glass doors with access to the patio. In the kitchen find decorative tile counter-tops with back-splash with tons of cabinet space and Brand-New stainless-steel appliances. The first floor also features the laundry area with a washer/dryer and a guest bath. Up the stairs on the second level you have 2 Master en-suite bedrooms with new carpets and beautiful custom made closets complete with built-ins and a private bath, both with a tile counter-top. Laundry in the unit and good size Balconies,two side by side parking and one storage in the garage. Perfect location, less than 2 miles from Trader Joes, Whole Food, Glendale Fashion Center and the very famous Porto's Bakery and Cafe, Within a mile of Elementary, Middle, and High Schools!