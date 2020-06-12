358 W Doran Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and beautiful Townhome in Glendale is now available for Lease! Located on Doran street near popular shopping and restaurants is this fabulous Townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entry find completely new flooring paves the way to a bright and spacious living room and a cozy dining area equipped with sliding glass doors with access to the patio. In the kitchen find decorative tile counter-tops with back-splash with tons of cabinet space and Brand-New stainless-steel appliances. The first floor also features the laundry area with a washer/dryer and a guest bath. Up the stairs on the second level you have 2 Master en-suite bedrooms with new carpets and beautiful custom made closets complete with built-ins and a private bath, both with a tile counter-top. Laundry in the unit and good size Balconies,two side by side parking and one storage in the garage. Perfect location, less than 2 miles from Trader Joes, Whole Food, Glendale Fashion Center and the very famous Porto's Bakery and Cafe, Within a mile of Elementary, Middle, and High Schools!