3525 Altura Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

South Facing Mountain Views! 3525 Front House only (3527 is Not included). 3Br, 3Den, 3Ba: Master with own Ba, 2 other Br, plus 3 Den (could be office/bonus room). Remodeled spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops/Tile Floor, Breakfast Counter, Breakfast & Formal Dining Area and lots of Cabinets. Mostly Hardwood Floors. Living room w/ Fireplace, Window Blinds. beautiful Pinewood Walls, Laundry/BBQ Grill at outside Porch area. Fenced open patio rest area. Large concrete slab are for parking & 1 Car detached Garage at rear bldg. Clean, Ready to move in!