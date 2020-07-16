All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

3525 Altura Avenue

3525 Altura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Altura Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
South Facing Mountain Views! 3525 Front House only (3527 is Not included). 3Br, 3Den, 3Ba: Master with own Ba, 2 other Br, plus 3 Den (could be office/bonus room). Remodeled spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops/Tile Floor, Breakfast Counter, Breakfast & Formal Dining Area and lots of Cabinets. Mostly Hardwood Floors. Living room w/ Fireplace, Window Blinds. beautiful Pinewood Walls, Laundry/BBQ Grill at outside Porch area. Fenced open patio rest area. Large concrete slab are for parking & 1 Car detached Garage at rear bldg. Clean, Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Altura Avenue have any available units?
3525 Altura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Altura Avenue have?
Some of 3525 Altura Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Altura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Altura Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Altura Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Altura Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3525 Altura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Altura Avenue offers parking.
Does 3525 Altura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Altura Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Altura Avenue have a pool?
No, 3525 Altura Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Altura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3525 Altura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Altura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Altura Avenue has units with dishwashers.
