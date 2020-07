Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in Condition Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo in the heart of Glendale. New Paint throughout. Brand new Water Heater. Unit includes a Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove and a Dishwasher. Features Laminate Flooring, Fireplace and a large Balcony off the living room. Central Air and Heat. Two car Parking. Secured building. Centrally located within walking distance to the Americana at Brand, the Glendale Galleria, Shops, and Restaurants.