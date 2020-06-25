3440 Sierra Vista Avenue

Amenities

Charming traditional home in desirable Sparr Heights neighborhood. A unique opportunity to lease at an affordable price with one room rented and credit given in monthly lease amount. All utilities and gardener,paid by landlord. Direct TV, High Speed internet, and maid service available for an additional negotiable amount. The lease includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage.Shared spaces will be kitchen and laundry. The living room has a fireplace, crown molding and recessed lights. There is a nice dining room for gatherings. The kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator, microwave oven and dish washer, there is also a charming built in dining nook. The landlord will remain and use the master suite. Ample storage and central air and heat add to the comforts of this home. There is a spa for relaxing in the back yard. This home is in close proximity to freeway access, shopping, dining and all that Montrose shopping area has to offer. Award winning Freemont Elementary school is nearby as well. Two pets also live on the property and tenant, pets welcome.