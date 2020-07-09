All apartments in Glendale
339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205

339 West Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 West Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Or Call us (425) 321 0364

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo (1st floored area at the 2nd floor) home property rental situated in a Walkers Paradise rated Vineyard neighborhood in Glendale. Close to and from Downtown Glendale, and very bikeable with excellent bike lanes.

Polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and a fireplace feature the comfortable interior.
Meanwhile, its lovely galley-type kitchen is already equipped with fine cabinets with adequate storage, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with installed central air conditioning and electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only one pet (30 lbs.) is allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.

A balcony outside adds relaxation to the place. It comes with 2 parking spots, covered and side by side parking. Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, water, HOA fees, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Wilson Mini Park, Glendale Central Park, and Milford Mini Park.

Walk Score: 90

Bus lines:
603 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5797178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have any available units?
339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have?
Some of 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.

