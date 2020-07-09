339 West Wilson Ave Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo (1st floored area at the 2nd floor) home property rental situated in a Walkers Paradise rated Vineyard neighborhood in Glendale. Close to and from Downtown Glendale, and very bikeable with excellent bike lanes.



Polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and a fireplace feature the comfortable interior.

Meanwhile, its lovely galley-type kitchen is already equipped with fine cabinets with adequate storage, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with installed central air conditioning and electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only one pet (30 lbs.) is allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.



A balcony outside adds relaxation to the place. It comes with 2 parking spots, covered and side by side parking. Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, water, HOA fees, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Wilson Mini Park, Glendale Central Park, and Milford Mini Park.



Walk Score: 90



Bus lines:

603 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile



