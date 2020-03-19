All apartments in Glendale
338 Pioneer Dr.

338 Pioneer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

338 Pioneer Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
$3200.00 3 bedrooms House in Glendale, 2 full baths - Large bedrooms.
Plenty of natural sunlight.
The entire home includes central A/C.
There is a laundry area (washer and dryer is not included).
Front and Back yard. Excellent for BBQ's.
Great location in the City of Glendale. 0.8 miles from Glendale Galleria. 0.9 miles away from The Americana. Schools nearby.
Ready to move in.
House is in perfect condition.
Large drive way.
Gardener included

*Showing now to rent immediately to the right tenant!*

(RLNE4084574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have any available units?
338 Pioneer Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 338 Pioneer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
338 Pioneer Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Pioneer Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 338 Pioneer Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. offer parking?
No, 338 Pioneer Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Pioneer Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have a pool?
No, 338 Pioneer Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 338 Pioneer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Pioneer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Pioneer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Pioneer Dr. has units with air conditioning.
