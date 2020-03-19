338 Pioneer Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill

$3200.00 3 bedrooms House in Glendale, 2 full baths - Large bedrooms.

Plenty of natural sunlight.

The entire home includes central A/C.

There is a laundry area (washer and dryer is not included).

Front and Back yard. Excellent for BBQ's.

Great location in the City of Glendale. 0.8 miles from Glendale Galleria. 0.9 miles away from The Americana. Schools nearby.

Ready to move in.

House is in perfect condition.

Large drive way.

Gardener included



*Showing now to rent immediately to the right tenant!*



(RLNE4084574)