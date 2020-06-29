3325 Montrose Ave B

Amenities

2br-1+1-1/2 bth,2 Car Prkng,Quite 2 Units Secluded - Property Id: 225664



This is is a great 2bd / 1 1/2 bath apartment unit that's secluded and private since it's only a 2 unit complex. No one is above you or beside you. It has the living room and kitchen downstairs and the bedrooms upstairs. One of the bedrooms is 20ft x 10 ft large, the second bedroom closet its wall to wall long can easily fit a queen size bed. This unit has a lot of closet space both upstairs and downstairs. There is a washer dryer hook up, fits a standard washer and dryer. Full Kitchen with new stove and vent, includes a dishwasher. This unit comes with central hot/cold A/C. You get a remote control for a private garage for one car plus includes private storage inside the garage, and you have another parking in the carport right by the unit building. Wood floors in the bedrooms, very sunny quite and private this unit has no one below you, above you or beside you. This also has a patio, this is a 2 unit complex very private.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225664

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573005)