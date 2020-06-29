All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

3325 Montrose Ave B

3325 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2br-1+1-1/2 bth,2 Car Prkng,Quite 2 Units Secluded - Property Id: 225664

This is is a great 2bd / 1 1/2 bath apartment unit that's secluded and private since it's only a 2 unit complex. No one is above you or beside you. It has the living room and kitchen downstairs and the bedrooms upstairs. One of the bedrooms is 20ft x 10 ft large, the second bedroom closet its wall to wall long can easily fit a queen size bed. This unit has a lot of closet space both upstairs and downstairs. There is a washer dryer hook up, fits a standard washer and dryer. Full Kitchen with new stove and vent, includes a dishwasher. This unit comes with central hot/cold A/C. You get a remote control for a private garage for one car plus includes private storage inside the garage, and you have another parking in the carport right by the unit building. Wood floors in the bedrooms, very sunny quite and private this unit has no one below you, above you or beside you. This also has a patio, this is a 2 unit complex very private.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225664
Property Id 225664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Montrose Ave B have any available units?
3325 Montrose Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Montrose Ave B have?
Some of 3325 Montrose Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Montrose Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Montrose Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Montrose Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Montrose Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3325 Montrose Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Montrose Ave B offers parking.
Does 3325 Montrose Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Montrose Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Montrose Ave B have a pool?
No, 3325 Montrose Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Montrose Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3325 Montrose Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Montrose Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Montrose Ave B has units with dishwashers.
