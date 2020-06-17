331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201

Amenities
Unfurnished 1,500 square foot apartment in the Vineyard neighborhood in Glendale. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 underground parking spots. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. The property also boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere 4-minute drive or 10-minute walk away. Inside, the apartment features hardwood floors throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms, and central AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to illuminate the rooms. For extra storage, there is a row of storage hanging above the parking area. Good news for pet owners as small pets are allowed on the property. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are included.
Walk score: 90
Nearby parks:
Wilson Mini Park, Glendale Central Park and Milford Mini Park
Nearby Schools:
Columbus Elementary School - 0.35 miles
Glendale Montessori School - 0.43 miles
Daily (Allan F.) High (Continuation) School - 0.45 miles
Holy Family Elementary School - 0.61 miles
Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.1 miles
11 Glendale Transportation Center to Downtown Glendale - 0.1 miles
(RLNE4707889)