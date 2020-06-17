All apartments in Glendale
331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201

331 E Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

331 E Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,500 square foot apartment in the Vineyard neighborhood in Glendale. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 underground parking spots. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. The property also boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere 4-minute drive or 10-minute walk away. Inside, the apartment features hardwood floors throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms, and central AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to illuminate the rooms. For extra storage, there is a row of storage hanging above the parking area. Good news for pet owners as small pets are allowed on the property. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are included.

Walk score: 90

Nearby parks:
Wilson Mini Park, Glendale Central Park and Milford Mini Park

Nearby Schools:
Columbus Elementary School - 0.35 miles
Glendale Montessori School - 0.43 miles
Daily (Allan F.) High (Continuation) School - 0.45 miles
Holy Family Elementary School - 0.61 miles

Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.1 miles
11 Glendale Transportation Center to Downtown Glendale - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4707889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have any available units?
331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have?
Some of 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 West Wilson Avenue Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
