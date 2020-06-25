All apartments in Glendale
330 Salem Street.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

330 Salem Street

330 Salem Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Salem Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Now for Lease! Lavish upscale living situated in a very prime location in Glendale! Welcome to your new luxurious 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom Condo with an incredible floor-plan. Entertain or unwind in the living room where you can enjoy the fireplace or have your favorite beverage on the private patio with a view. Cozy and immaculate kitchen with high end cabinets, top of the line appliances, as well as tile backsplash, sleek countertops and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is more like a personal retreat where you have a large walk-in closet, private balcony and a stylish bath equipped with a walk-in shower, plus a soaking tub. This unit also features beautifully crafted doors, stunning flooring with thick baseboard moldings, high-end built-in storage cabinets, high ceilings with recessed lighting, a laundry area and Central A/C. Just minutes away from the Glendale Galleria, Americana at Brand, Alex Theatre and Porto's Bakery and Caf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 330 Salem Street have any available units?
330 Salem Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Salem Street have?
Some of 330 Salem Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Salem Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Salem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 330 Salem Street offer parking?
No, 330 Salem Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Salem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 330 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Salem Street has units with dishwashers.

