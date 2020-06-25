330 Salem Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Now for Lease! Lavish upscale living situated in a very prime location in Glendale! Welcome to your new luxurious 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom Condo with an incredible floor-plan. Entertain or unwind in the living room where you can enjoy the fireplace or have your favorite beverage on the private patio with a view. Cozy and immaculate kitchen with high end cabinets, top of the line appliances, as well as tile backsplash, sleek countertops and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is more like a personal retreat where you have a large walk-in closet, private balcony and a stylish bath equipped with a walk-in shower, plus a soaking tub. This unit also features beautifully crafted doors, stunning flooring with thick baseboard moldings, high-end built-in storage cabinets, high ceilings with recessed lighting, a laundry area and Central A/C. Just minutes away from the Glendale Galleria, Americana at Brand, Alex Theatre and Porto's Bakery and Caf.