330 N JACKSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Centrally located in the prized neighborhood of Glendale, you'll find this desirable home in a secured building offering you great amenities, including a lovely pool setting, barbecue area, washer and dryer, and an elevator for your convenience. The unit presents an open floor plan featuring a large dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counters that open to the living room and leading to a nice balcony, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. You'll appreciate the recessed lighting and the lovely laminated flooring. This delightful condominium ideally set close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the Americana at Brand.