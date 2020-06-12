All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:46 PM

330 N JACKSON Street

330 North Jackson Street · (818) 321-0008
Location

330 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Centrally located in the prized neighborhood of Glendale, you'll find this desirable home in a secured building offering you great amenities, including a lovely pool setting, barbecue area, washer and dryer, and an elevator for your convenience. The unit presents an open floor plan featuring a large dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counters that open to the living room and leading to a nice balcony, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. You'll appreciate the recessed lighting and the lovely laminated flooring. This delightful condominium ideally set close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the Americana at Brand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N JACKSON Street have any available units?
330 N JACKSON Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N JACKSON Street have?
Some of 330 N JACKSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N JACKSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 N JACKSON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N JACKSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 N JACKSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 330 N JACKSON Street offer parking?
No, 330 N JACKSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 N JACKSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 N JACKSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N JACKSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 330 N JACKSON Street has a pool.
Does 330 N JACKSON Street have accessible units?
No, 330 N JACKSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N JACKSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 N JACKSON Street has units with dishwashers.
