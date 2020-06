Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym

Spacious Glendale Condo This spacious condo is contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms totaling 1,000 square feet. Also you will enjoy two secured subterranean parking spaces as well as a nice patio area. The secured building has a laundry room and small gym. Move-In Special $400 off First Month Rent on approved application!!