Glendale, CA
316 E Fairview Avenue
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM

316 E Fairview Avenue

316 East Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 East Fairview Avenue, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to a 2007 built townhouse style living, offering you many comforts such as dual pane glass for superior sound isolation, central AC and heat, along with a new Stainless Refrigerator. Your kitchen also has a microwave and a dishwasher. Conveniently located downstairs is your washer and dryer inside your unit, and a guest bathroom. The stairs are quality built with crown moldings, bringing you to two opposing master bedrooms with one of them having its own balcony. Downstairs in the parking you will find side by side parking, with storage above. There is also a patio and a BBQ included. Thank you for visiting and message us anytime for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E Fairview Avenue have any available units?
316 E Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 E Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 316 E Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 E Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 E Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 E Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 316 E Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 316 E Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 316 E Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 E Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 E Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 E Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 E Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 E Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
