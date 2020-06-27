316 E Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to a 2007 built townhouse style living, offering you many comforts such as dual pane glass for superior sound isolation, central AC and heat, along with a new Stainless Refrigerator. Your kitchen also has a microwave and a dishwasher. Conveniently located downstairs is your washer and dryer inside your unit, and a guest bathroom. The stairs are quality built with crown moldings, bringing you to two opposing master bedrooms with one of them having its own balcony. Downstairs in the parking you will find side by side parking, with storage above. There is also a patio and a BBQ included. Thank you for visiting and message us anytime for a private showing!