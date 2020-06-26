All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 3 2020

3130 Montrose Avenue

Location

3130 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't Miss This Opportunity To Be In A Very Upscale Townhouse!! Outstanding School District In Los Angeles County!! Charming townhouse style condo With Waterfalls!! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. 1650 Sq. Ft Living space!! One Of The Largest Unit In The Complex. Granite counter tops, Kitchen Floor has Spanish Tile. gorgeous flooring throughout the Unit.. Large Living Room With Cozy Fireplace. Master Suite with walk in closet. French Doors Opening Onto A Large Private Patio Area. Laundry Facilities In The Unit. Skylights In The Hall. Two parking spaces. Open Floor Plan!! Close to Downtown, Burbank, Pasadena, And Montrose Restaurant and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
3130 Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 3130 Montrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3130 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 3130 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Montrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 3130 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3130 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
