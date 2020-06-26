3130 Montrose Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't Miss This Opportunity To Be In A Very Upscale Townhouse!! Outstanding School District In Los Angeles County!! Charming townhouse style condo With Waterfalls!! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. 1650 Sq. Ft Living space!! One Of The Largest Unit In The Complex. Granite counter tops, Kitchen Floor has Spanish Tile. gorgeous flooring throughout the Unit.. Large Living Room With Cozy Fireplace. Master Suite with walk in closet. French Doors Opening Onto A Large Private Patio Area. Laundry Facilities In The Unit. Skylights In The Hall. Two parking spaces. Open Floor Plan!! Close to Downtown, Burbank, Pasadena, And Montrose Restaurant and shops.