304 Myrtle St

This blue-chip complex is located just a few blocks from Downtown and the Glendale Galleria. Onsite amenities include aclubhouse, outdoor lounge area, pool, hot tub, outdoor barbecues and fire pits. a fitness center, a yoga studio with virtual fitness classes, a community rooftop garden, and a game lounge.Apartment features include a private balcony, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, and modern design.



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com