All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 304 Myrtle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
304 Myrtle St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

304 Myrtle St

304 Mrytle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

304 Mrytle Street, Glendale, CA 91203
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
This blue-chip complex is located just a few blocks from Downtown and the Glendale Galleria. Onsite amenities include aclubhouse, outdoor lounge area, pool, hot tub, outdoor barbecues and fire pits. a fitness center, a yoga studio with virtual fitness classes, a community rooftop garden, and a game lounge.Apartment features include a private balcony, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, and modern design.

*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Myrtle St have any available units?
304 Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Myrtle St have?
Some of 304 Myrtle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
304 Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Myrtle St pet-friendly?
No, 304 Myrtle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 304 Myrtle St offer parking?
No, 304 Myrtle St does not offer parking.
Does 304 Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Myrtle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Myrtle St have a pool?
Yes, 304 Myrtle St has a pool.
Does 304 Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 304 Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts