Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great location! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located in the heart of La Crescenta close to blue ribbon schools!! Features include spacious living room w/laminate wood flooring and built-in desk w/shelves, lovely kitchen with counter tops and dining area. Located on the second level. Includes 2 parking space, laundry facility on site, gated and plenty of street parking. Water & trash included in rent. No pets. No smoking.