2940 Graceland Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 3 BA house in Glendale's highly-desired Chevy Chase neighborhood! With 2422 sf of living space, this vast hillside property provides serene mountain views, a built-in gas fireplace, master bedroom with en-suite, dedicated laundry room, and an abundance of natural light throughout. Kitchen showcases gorgeous Silestone quartz counters, custom built cabinetry (including a pull-out desk and pull-out buffet table), designer backsplash, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, range microwave, and dishwasher. Transition downstairs to discover an enormous activity room with private bathroom, a separate bonus room big enough to be both an office and a guest sleeping area, and two storage rooms. Fantastic full-sized pool table comes with the house! Two patios, as well as a gated, flat artificial grass play yard, complete this forested retreat. 2-car garage and plenty of driveway parking available. A short distance to Chevy Chase Country Club (with heated pool), and convenient to Scholl Canyon Golf & Tennis Club, ArtCenter, Rose Bowl, 2 & 134 & 210 FWY, Glendale Galleria, Griffith Park, LA Zoo, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!