Last updated September 19 2019

2940 Graceland Way

2940 Graceland Way · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Graceland Way, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 3 BA house in Glendale's highly-desired Chevy Chase neighborhood! With 2422 sf of living space, this vast hillside property provides serene mountain views, a built-in gas fireplace, master bedroom with en-suite, dedicated laundry room, and an abundance of natural light throughout. Kitchen showcases gorgeous Silestone quartz counters, custom built cabinetry (including a pull-out desk and pull-out buffet table), designer backsplash, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, range microwave, and dishwasher. Transition downstairs to discover an enormous activity room with private bathroom, a separate bonus room big enough to be both an office and a guest sleeping area, and two storage rooms. Fantastic full-sized pool table comes with the house! Two patios, as well as a gated, flat artificial grass play yard, complete this forested retreat. 2-car garage and plenty of driveway parking available. A short distance to Chevy Chase Country Club (with heated pool), and convenient to Scholl Canyon Golf & Tennis Club, ArtCenter, Rose Bowl, 2 & 134 & 210 FWY, Glendale Galleria, Griffith Park, LA Zoo, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Graceland Way have any available units?
2940 Graceland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Graceland Way have?
Some of 2940 Graceland Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Graceland Way currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Graceland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Graceland Way pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Graceland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2940 Graceland Way offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Graceland Way offers parking.
Does 2940 Graceland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Graceland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Graceland Way have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Graceland Way has a pool.
Does 2940 Graceland Way have accessible units?
No, 2940 Graceland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Graceland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Graceland Way has units with dishwashers.
