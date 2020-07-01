All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive

2434 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming midcentury ranch home now available for lease in the peaceful Glenoaks Canyon neighborhood of Glendale! The large front yard with lush lawn and rose garden is a delightful entry into this bright and cheery home. The living room is spacious and leads to a den with sliding doors to the back patio, while a breakfast bar makes for an open floor plan to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, ideal for the home chef. The laundry room has additional storage. Two bedrooms share a full bath on one side of the house, and there is an additional three-quarter bath off the laundry room. The patio provides a wonderful place for enjoying the peace and quiet of the canyon setting. There is a long driveway for parking. Make this your tranquil retreat from the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

