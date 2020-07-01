2434 SLEEPY HOLLOW Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming midcentury ranch home now available for lease in the peaceful Glenoaks Canyon neighborhood of Glendale! The large front yard with lush lawn and rose garden is a delightful entry into this bright and cheery home. The living room is spacious and leads to a den with sliding doors to the back patio, while a breakfast bar makes for an open floor plan to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, ideal for the home chef. The laundry room has additional storage. Two bedrooms share a full bath on one side of the house, and there is an additional three-quarter bath off the laundry room. The patio provides a wonderful place for enjoying the peace and quiet of the canyon setting. There is a long driveway for parking. Make this your tranquil retreat from the city!