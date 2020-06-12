All apartments in Glendale
1944 Montecito Drive

1944 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Montecito Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Montecito Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This impressive, classic, single-family home property rental on the family-friendly and peaceful Montecito Park neighborhood in Glendale is furnished with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The property is close to the bus station, parks, and playground, and Glendale Community College.

The spacious and comfortable home features chic recessed and suspended lighting, large windows with diamond grills, fireplace, hardwood floor in the living room, tile floors in the entry area, kitchen, and bathrooms. A lovely kitchen surrounded by fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with high-end bathroom fixtures, an attractive freestanding tub, marble-topped vanity cabinets, and pedestal sinks. The home is also equipped with an in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, electric heating, gas heating, and centralized A/C. Its exterior has a relaxing balcony and a yard with fruit treescool spots for some much-needed R and R.

The tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, sewage, cable, and internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.

Only small dogs are allowed in this dog-friendly home.

Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Glorietta Park,

(RLNE5564975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Montecito Drive have any available units?
1944 Montecito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Montecito Drive have?
Some of 1944 Montecito Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Montecito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Montecito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Montecito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Montecito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Montecito Drive offer parking?
No, 1944 Montecito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Montecito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Montecito Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Montecito Drive have a pool?
No, 1944 Montecito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Montecito Drive have accessible units?
No, 1944 Montecito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Montecito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Montecito Drive has units with dishwashers.

