1944 Montecito Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This impressive, classic, single-family home property rental on the family-friendly and peaceful Montecito Park neighborhood in Glendale is furnished with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The property is close to the bus station, parks, and playground, and Glendale Community College.



The spacious and comfortable home features chic recessed and suspended lighting, large windows with diamond grills, fireplace, hardwood floor in the living room, tile floors in the entry area, kitchen, and bathrooms. A lovely kitchen surrounded by fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with high-end bathroom fixtures, an attractive freestanding tub, marble-topped vanity cabinets, and pedestal sinks. The home is also equipped with an in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, electric heating, gas heating, and centralized A/C. Its exterior has a relaxing balcony and a yard with fruit treescool spots for some much-needed R and R.



The tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, sewage, cable, and internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.



Only small dogs are allowed in this dog-friendly home.



Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Glorietta Park,



(RLNE5564975)