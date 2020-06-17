All apartments in Glendale
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318

1935 Alpha Road · (626) 463-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space. Inside this spacious unit you will find a wonderful open floor-plan, laminated floors and baseboard moldings throughout unit, and a private balcony off the living room, complete with beautiful mountain and tree top views! The cozy newly remodeled kitchen is equipped with all brand new appliances which includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, electrical stove top and brand new wall oven. Also equipped with recessed lighting, granite counter-tops, and a center island, ideal for bar stool seating. The bedroom features a large room with a mirrored sliding door closet and tons of natural lighting! Building amenities include a resort like style pool, spa, a community laundry room and a beautiful recreation room to hold private events for tenants. Conveniently located near Glendale Community College, restaurants and shopping centers. Easy access to freeways. Don't miss out on this beautiful condo in a desirable neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have any available units?
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have?
Some of 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 does offer parking.
Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have a pool?
Yes, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 has a pool.
Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have accessible units?
No, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318 has units with dishwashers.
