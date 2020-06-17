1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318

Amenities

Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space. Inside this spacious unit you will find a wonderful open floor-plan, laminated floors and baseboard moldings throughout unit, and a private balcony off the living room, complete with beautiful mountain and tree top views! The cozy newly remodeled kitchen is equipped with all brand new appliances which includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, electrical stove top and brand new wall oven. Also equipped with recessed lighting, granite counter-tops, and a center island, ideal for bar stool seating. The bedroom features a large room with a mirrored sliding door closet and tons of natural lighting! Building amenities include a resort like style pool, spa, a community laundry room and a beautiful recreation room to hold private events for tenants. Conveniently located near Glendale Community College, restaurants and shopping centers. Easy access to freeways. Don't miss out on this beautiful condo in a desirable neighborhood!